Study finds gene variants that negatively link addiction, education

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) A study has found gene variants that impact both addiction and education attainment in opposite directions -- a higher genetic risk for addiction was related with an increased chance of a lower education level.

The analysis published in the journal 'Addiction' also showed that the genetic link between addiction and education level could increase chances of substance use disorder by up to 66 per cent.

"We have long known that substance use problems and school difficulties often appear together and make each other worse. Our research shows that part of this connection is explained by shared genetic factors," lead author Judit Cabana-Domínguez, from the Vall d'Hebron Research Institute in Spain, said.

Over 1,400 participants with substance use disorder involving use of cocaine, opiates, cannabis and sedatives were recruited at the Vall d'Hebron Hospital in Spain's Barcelona.

The genome-wide association study -- a research method that scans entire human genomes to determine gene variant linked to a disease or behaviour -- identified genetic variants that both increase one's risk of addiction and are associated with gaining lower levels of education.

The group of gene variants -- which are changes to a DNA sequence -- is also linked to poorer health and socioeconomic outcomes, along with substance use disorders, the researchers said.

The findings suggest a genetic connection between addiction and lower levels of education, though they do not provide enough evidence to determine whether one causes the other, the team added.

"Although we found consistent evidence of shared genetic variants influencing both risk of addiction and risk of low educational attainment, our study cannot determine whether low educational attainment increases the risk for addiction, whether addiction leads to school difficulties, or whether both are true," Cabana-Domínguez said.

"Although much research remains, our findings suggest that promoting higher educational attainment may help health systems to improve and implement prevention strategies for substance use disorders," the lead author said.