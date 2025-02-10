Study finds genes common to co-existing chronic conditions, could help treat multimorbidity

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) A study has found genes that are common to two or more chronic conditions such as hypertension and sleep apnoea, results from which could help prevent and treat multimorbidity.

Multimorbidity in which one suffers from multiple conditions demands complex treatments, thereby leading to increased costs. Treating multiple conditions can also potentially add significant strain to a public healthcare system.

"For the first time, we've combined analysis of both genetics and clinical records on a massive scale in a new and robust approach to identify where genes play a critical role in more than one condition," said lead author Joao Delgado at the University of Exeter Medical School, UK.

"For example, we identified the role of treatable conditions such as B12 deficiency and iron deficiency anaemia in the development of multimorbidity. This will lead to a more personalised approach to prevention and treatment in multimorbidity," Delgado said.

Among individuals aged 65 years and above, the researchers analysed links between 72 chronic ageing-related conditions in pairs. Over 2,500 such pairs of conditions were studied.

Databases of the UK and Spain -- both have a taxpayer-funded health system -- containing primary healthcare and genetic information of over 34 lakh people were used for the study.

"Most pairs of chronic conditions show evidence of shared genetics, and co-occurrence in primary care, suggesting shared mechanisms," the authors wrote in the study published in the journal eBioMedicine.

Hypertension and osteoarthritis were among the most prevalent conditions, while type 2 diabetes was among the most heritable.

Pairs of chronic conditions within the same domain such as heart disease and stroke are known to be linked and were strongly correlated in the study.

However, pairs of conditions across domains such as sinusitis and gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GERD) were also strongly correlated genetically and more likely to occur in primary care, the authors said.

They added that studies related to multimorbidity are often limited to single datasets.

However, this is the first to bring together "large-scale primary-care and genetic data from multiple studies" for discerning patterns in multimorbidity.

"We're now working to drill down into specifics combination of conditions, and expect to reveal drugs or lifestyle changes that already work for treating existing conditions that can be repurposed to prevent multimorbidity, with promising results," Delgado said. PTI KRS AS AS