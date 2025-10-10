Study finds over 30 per cent rise in preventive cardiac tests in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) A recent study has revealed a sharp increase in the number of people opting for advanced cardiac screening tests such as CT Coronary Angiography and Treadmill Tests (TMT) across Delhi-NCR this year, highlighting a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare and early heart disease detection.

The study, which analysed diagnostic trends between January and August 2025, found that the number of TMT tests rose by 34.6 per cent, while CT Coronary Angiography volumes increased by 30.6 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The number of echocardiography tests also showed a steady rise of around 10 per cent. Experts attribute this shift to greater health awareness among younger and middle-aged populations and the medical community’s growing focus on early intervention.

The analysis was conducted by Mahajan Imaging & Labs, which reported that CT Coronary Angiography is increasingly being preferred as a safe, non-invasive, and low-radiation procedure.

“We are witnessing a sustained rise in health consciousness, particularly in the 25 to 45 age group. Preventive tests like TMT and CT Coronary Angiography are seeing the fastest adoption, showing that people are no longer waiting for symptoms before acting,” Kabir Mahajan, chief operating officer, Mahajan Imaging & Labs, said.

"This reflects a fundamental change in mindset, where early detection is becoming a priority over reactive treatment.” According to Harsh Mahajan, founder and chairman of the lab, growing awareness about preventive wellness and concern over sudden cardiac deaths among young individuals has led to more people seeking routine heart check-ups.

He advised repeating the scan every five years if the results are normal and sooner if narrowing of the arteries is detected, symptoms appear, or a physician advises it. Mahajan emphasised that women, particularly after menopause, should undergo these tests as the protective effect of estrogen on the heart diminishes.