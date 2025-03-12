Study group formed to know if water pollution occurs due to immersion of PoP idols: Pankaja

Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde on Wednesday said a study group has been formed by the state government's science and technology commission to ascertain whether pollution occurs due to immersion of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols in water bodies.

The Environment and Climate Change Minister told the state legislative assembly that the study group has been formed by the Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission headed by nuclear physicist Dr Anil Kakodkar.

Responding to a calling attention motion, Munde said the state government was taking steps to follow the pollution norms, but at the same time not let the businesses and festivities be affected due to the ban on the use of PoP for making idols.

Tall idols of Lord Ganesh are made from PoP, which are installed during the 10-day Ganesh festival celebrated on a large scale across Maharashtra.

Munde said on January 21, she held a meeting with several MLAs and Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare over the Bombay High Court's directive to strictly comply with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines that ban the use of idols made of PoP and their immersion in water bodies.

According to her, the MLAs stated that some NGOs and scientists are of the opinion that PoP does not lead to pollution of water bodies.

"I also asked (them to give) for scientific reasons behind it (that PoP does not lead to pollution) and we will send them to the CPCB and take a decision accordingly," Munde said.

The issue is not only emotive but also the one related to employment, Munde said.

She said Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar visited the Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission's office in Mumbai and requested its officials to explain what kind of pollution occurs due to the PoP idols. The commission accepted it.

"A study group has been formed and a report will be presented before the court. Evidence (that PoP idols do not lead to pollution) needs to be given to the CPCB. We are gathering evidence and telling the CPCB about it," Munde said.

When asked by NCP MLA Anil Patil whether the state government will file a review petition in the Bombay High Court, Munde said the department was positive about it. PTI PR NP