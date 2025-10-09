Study in over 100 oral cancer patients finds low awareness of early symptoms, free screenings

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) A study conducted in over 100 patients of oral cancer -- almost all from upper-lower or lower socioeconomic backgrounds -- found that all were unaware of early symptoms of the condition, with a very low awareness of free government screenings.

Over 54 per cent of the participants, recruited from Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital during August 2023 to June 2024, used smokeless tobacco, 10.3 per cent were smoking, and 27.6 per cent were using both.

Most were found to consume tobacco daily, with 52.6 per cent quitting tobacco consumption following a diagnosis of oral cancer.

The study, by researchers from Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi, is published in the journal ecancermedicalscience.

The authors wrote, "Totally, 116 adult patients with histopathologically confirmed oral cancer were recruited using convenience sampling." "All were unaware of the early symptoms of oral cancer and self-examination methods. Awareness of free government screenings was very low (0.9 per cent), and only 7.8 per cent knew of laws regulating tobacco," they said.

They added the study highlights critical gaps in awareness about the link between tobacco use and oral cancer, government-led screening programs and early symptoms of the disease.

The team recommended a multi-pronged policy, including intensifying public health campaigns to convey the specific risk of oral cancer from tobacco use.

Screening for oral cancer should be incorporated into routine healthcare visits, especially at primary health centres and outreach camps, they added.

The authors also called for a strengthening of training programmes for frontline health workers and clinicians to ensure they are equipped to educate patients and conduct oral examinations.

