Study of children, teens with long Covid reveals 'distinct proteins' in blood, may help diagnose

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) An analysis of blood samples of children and teenagers with long Covid has revealed a "distinct protein signature in plasma", which researchers say can help develop a blood test for diagnosis.

Long Covid refers to the symptoms, including chronic fatigue, that persist despite recovering from acute COVID-19 infection. The condition, including causes, treatments and diagnostics, continues to be studied around the world.

Researchers, including those from the Catholic University of Milan, Italy, have analysed the blood samples of 112 youngsters aged under 19 years -- 34 had a clinical diagnosis of long Covid while 32 had acute infection at the time of the study.

The team of researchers found a "well distinct blood protein signature marked by increased ongoing general and endothelial inflammation, similarly as happens in adults".

Published in the "Pediatric Research" journal, the results can help develop a simple routine blood test to "objectively" diagnose long Covid in children and teenagers.

The researchers have said that while the long Covid "sign" has previously been found in the blood samples of adults, a similar finding in the paediatric population was lacking.

The study can help develop a simple blood test for diagnosing the condition, allowing timely and complete care of a paediatric patient with long Covid.

"The immunological data produced in this study provide the evidence needed to identify therapeutic targets to be tested in efficacy and safety studies in paediatric long Covid," said lead researcher Dr Nicola Cotugno from the Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital, Italy.

"Proteomics", or the study of proteins in living beings, was used for the analysis.

The work demonstrates incontrovertibly that long Covid, also in paediatric age, is an organic immune-mediated disease, lead researcher Dr Danilo Buonsenso, a researcher in general and specialist paediatrics at the Catholic University, said. PTI KRS RC