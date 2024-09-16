Study of pregnant woman's brain scans reveal reduced grey matter, increased steroid hormones

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Brain scans of a pregnant woman revealed a reduced volume in and thickness of grey matter -- brain's outer layer and involved in almost all aspects of one's functioning -- along with a significant rise in steroid levels, a study has found.

Researchers also found better connectivity between brain regions with only a few remaining untouched during a woman's transition to motherhood.

The team, including researchers from the US National Institutes of Health, said that while pregnancy is known to cause changes to one's body and physiology, those occurring in the brain are not well understood.

The findings, published in the journal Nature Neuroscience, could represent one of the first comprehensive maps of changes before, during and after pregnancy, to further explore and understand the maternal brain, they said.

On a 38-year-old healthy woman, the researchers conducted 26 magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans. They also analysed blood samples from three weeks before conceiving to two years postpartum, through the three trimesters of pregnancy.

The researchers found widespread decreases in the volume and thickness of cortex, or grey matter, by the ninth week of pregnancy, especially in regions such as the default mode network, which is involved in social cognition functions.

The team also observed an "enhanced white matter microstructural integrity", or increased connectivity between brain regions, and higher levels of cerebrospinal fluid -- a clear, transparent fluid surrounding and protecting one's brain and spinal cord.

"Pronounced decreases in gray matter volume and cortical thickness were evident across the brain, standing in contrast to increases in white matter microstructural integrity, ventricle volume and cerebrospinal fluid, with few regions untouched by the transition to motherhood," the authors wrote.

These changes were also found to be "significantly correlated" with rising levels of estradiol and progesterone -- the primary hormones controlling reproduction in women.

The authors added that while some of these brain changes, including reduced grey matter volume and thickness, persisted two years post-pregnancy, other changes returned to levels similar to those when the woman was two months pregnant.

Even though more research is needed to examine the long-term impacts of pregnancy on the brain, along with uniform brain changes observed across a bigger population, the authors said the findings help understand the brain changes related to pregnancy better.

The results could also have broad implications for understanding one's parental behaviour, how vulnerable they are to mental health disorders, along with their patterns of brain aging, the authors suggested.