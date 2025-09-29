Study projects kidney cancer cases could double in next 25 years globally

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Cases of kidney cancer are projected to double in the next 25 years, with researchers attributing the steep rise to risk factors such as obesity, lack of exercise, diabetes and hypertension, which can be addressed.

The team from Europe, the US and the UK, analysed national estimates of current and projected cases and death rates from the Global Cancer Observatory of the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

Results of the analysis, published in the journal 'European Urology', reveal that nearly 435,000 new cases and 156,000 deaths from kidney cancer were recorded worldwide in 2022.

If the current trends continue, the numbers could potentially double by 2050, the researchers said.

"Kidney cancer is a growing global health problem, and both clinicians and policymakers need to prepare for this steep rise," senior author Alexander Kutikov, chair of the Department of Urology at Fox Chase Cancer Centre, US, said.

"This review (study) is a reference point for the field, summarising what we know about kidney cancer incidence, survival, genetics, and risk factors," Kutikov said.

The authors wrote, "Globally, 434,840 individual cases and 155,953 individual deaths were recorded in 2022. In total, 745,791 new cases (up by 72 per cent) and 304,861 (up by 96 per cent) new deaths are expected in 2050." Rate of cases and deaths were found to vary according to geography and gender.

Five-year survival rates -- fraction of people surviving in the five-year period following a diagnosis -- were found to vary from 40 per cent to 75 per cent, with wealthier regions predicted to see an improved survival rate due to earlier detection through routine imaging, a better access to surgery and radiation treatments.

About five per cent to eight per cent of kidney cancer cases were estimated to be genetic.

However, more than half of the world's kidney cancer cases can be related to preventable factors, including obesity, diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, smoking, environmental exposures, and lack of physical exercise, the researchers said.

"Lifestyle changes like weight control, blood pressure and blood sugar management, and especially smoking cessation, can significantly lower risk. These are prevention strategies that can make a real difference," Kutikov said.

A global analysis recently published in 'The Lancet' journal has projected that yearly deaths due to any cancer could increase by 75 per cent over the next 25 years.

Forty per cent of the world's cancer deaths are linked to 44 risk factors which can be addressed, including tobacco use, an unhealthy diet, and high blood sugar, thereby presenting an opportunity for prevention, the analysis said. PTI KRS KRS MNK MNK