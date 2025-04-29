Study shows how rainfall, land interact to increase risk of humid heatwaves in tropics

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Recent patterns of rainfall -- along with how dry or wet the land is -- can be critical to triggering humid heatwaves in the tropics and sub-tropics, according to a study, results of which could help in developing early warning systems, researchers said.

The team from the University of Leeds and the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology looked at how rainfall can interact with land conditions -- dry or wet -- to affect risk of extreme humid heat in the tropical regions.

They explained that in drier regions, humid heatwaves are more likely during or right after periods of enhanced rainfall, whereas in wetter regions, humid heatwaves tend to follow at least two days of suppressed rainfall.

The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, analysed trends in humid heatwaves across the world's tropics and subtropics, using weather and climate data between 2001-2022.

As the planet continues to warm, people in the tropics and subtropics, including India, are especially at an increased risk of humid heatwaves, which pose health risks.

"The new understanding provided by our research highlights the potential for improved humid heat early warning systems, using near real-time satellite observations for soil moisture and rainfall," lead author Lawrence Jackson, a research fellow in the school of earth and environment, University of Leeds, said.

Humid heat is known to cause heat stress, because the environment overwhelms the body's ability to cool itself. The resulting heat stress can increase one's core body temperature and lead to illnesses, such as a heatstroke.

A wet-bulb temperature of 35 degrees Celsius means one is not able to shed heat effectively through sweating, the researchers said.

Humid heatwaves occur in regions that experience monsoons, such as west Africa, India and east China, as well as the Amazon, southeast US, and in hot coastal areas of the Middle East, the team added.

The authors urged cutting down on greenhouse gas emissions and an improved early warning systems for humid heat.

"Humid heatwaves can be lethal at air temperatures that for dry heat would be relatively safe. The tropics are naturally humid and even an apparently small increase in global temperatures leads to large increases in dangerous humid heat extremes," lead researcher Cathryn Birch, a professor of meteorology and climate, University of Leeds, said.

"We not only need to urgently cut greenhouse gas emissions but also need improved early warning systems for humid heat," Birch said.

The authors wrote, "We find that recent rainfall is a key control on the occurrence of humid heatwaves in the tropics and subtropics and its effect is regulated by the energy- or moisture-limited state of the land surface." "In moisture-limited environments, heatwaves are likely during, or immediately after, enhanced rainfall. In energy-limited environments, heatwaves are likely after suppression of rainfall for two days or longer," they wrote. PTI KRS NB NB NB