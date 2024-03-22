Study Vedas to realise 'who we are', contribute to national building: RSS' Arun Kumar

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Answer to all the questions and solutions to all the problems facing the society are available in the Vedas, senior RSS functionary Arun Kumar said on Thursday as he exhorted people to study the original scriptures to realise who they are and contribute to nation building.

The RSS leader also flagged concerns over people's “over indulgence” in luxury, tension in society and the new generation falling victim of “various kinds of additions”, as he stressed the need for the people to do “self-introspection” and find the right way of living.

Kumar, who is RSS joint general secretary and the Sangh’s pointsman in the BJP, was addressing an event organised here to mark year-long celebrations commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of social reformer and Arya Samaj founder, Swami Dayanand Saraswati "Everyone wants to live with ‘Swa’ (self identity). All say there is patriotism in the country, there is Hindutva. But the narrative is not ours..,..These days many people, scholars, talk about changing the narrative of the country. I ask them if they know about Indian languages, if they have read the original texts (of scriptures) and found answers to the questions,” the RSS leader said He said there should be an “ideological” discussion about India in the entire country and to set it up, there is need to follow the path shown by Swami Dayanand Saraswati.

“To realise who we are and understand our ‘vimarsh’ (narrative), Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati had said, one needs to go for original source and read original scriptures, not their translations done by others (foreigners),” he added.

Kumar said there has been an increase in “materialist resources” but there is no happiness in the world.

“Many people, whom I meet, say the new generation is becoming victims of various kinds of addiction, there is tension in society and in families” he said, “Solution lies in following the direction shown by our vedic life, which was reiterated by Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati, that is living a life based on ‘brahmacharya’, discipline with control on senses,” he said.

“If we live a disciplined life, we can find answers to the challenges that we are facing ,” he said.

All the answers to the questions and solutions to the problems people are facing today are available in Vedas, Kumar said, adding that one can also find answers to all the questions following the path shown by Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati.

“Let us all start thinking about the questions facing our society… National unity and integrity is supreme. Society’s interest is supreme,” the RSS leader said.

"If we resolve to play a role in nation building by bringing necessary changes in our lives and solving the contemporary questions that society is facing, it will take forward Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati's work of 'yug parivartan'," he added.