Studying Constitution strengthens commitment to national service: Om Birla

Jaipur, Nov 25 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said the Constitution is not merely a collection of laws but the soul of India and a guiding force for the nation's character.

Addressing a programme at a private university in Jaipur, Birla said justice, liberty, equality and fraternity form the foundation of India's democracy and it is essential for the youth to understand and practise these values.

The event was organised on the eve of Constitution day.

Recalling the journey of Constitution-making, Birla said it was an extension of the freedom movement.

"After independence, the bigger challenge was nation-building amid hundreds of princely states, diverse cultures and multiple ideologies. Leaders like B R Ambedkar, Rajendra Prasad, Sardar Patel and Maulana Azad engaged in three years of extensive deliberations to frame a Constitution that assures justice and rights to every citizen," he said.

Birla said today, India is the world's largest and strongest democracy with growing public participation and deepening faith in constitutional values.

“Studying the Constitution strengthens commitment to national service," he added.

The speaker further said India's biggest strength in the coming years will be its youth, who are contributing to global solutions in climate change, medicine, disaster management and technology.

"Educational institutions must further cultivate constitutional values, duty-consciousness and national interest among students," he said, adding that the Parliament is working to strengthen the study of the Constitution across schools, colleges and universities.

"A strong India will emerge only when the younger generation understands its heritage and democratic traditions," he said.

Birla also called upon universities to become global centres of innovation and research to pave the way for a developed India.