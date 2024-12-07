Studying problems created by previous YSRCP regime in power sector, says Andhra CM Naidu

Amaravati, Dec 7 (PTI) Alleging that the previous YSRCP regime bought power at a higher cost, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the state government is studying the “problems” created by the earlier regime in the power department.

Addressing a gathering at an event here, Naidu accused that the power department was in doldrums during the last five years and the present government is trying to cleanse the department.

"They (previous government) could not complete the construction of power stations on time, leading to more borrowing. The whole (power) department is in doldrums with all the wrong decisions and by purchasing power at a higher cost," he said.

His remarks assume significance in the backdrop of Solar Energy Corporation India Limited's (SECI) agreement with Andhra DISCOMs, though he did not mention the controversial deal.

"We take the responsibility of streamlining this department. We will cleanse it. They have created so many problems. We are studying all those problems and after studying them, we will move ahead," Naidu said.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has been charged by the US Department of Justice over his alleged role in a years-long scheme to pay USD 250 million bribe to Indian officials including from AP, in exchange for favourable solar power contracts. This allegation was refuted by the Indian conglomerate.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also refuted the allegations saying with the power supply agreement with SECI at Rs 2.49 per unit, the state would be saving over Rs one lakh crore over 25 years.

The CM said the power sector was thoroughly damaged during the previous government and alleged that the state had to pay money to power suppliers even without utilising the power.

He said the state government started focusing more on green energy and aiming to get Rs 10 lakh crore in the power sector in the next five years.

Naidu requested the Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal Khattar to do justice to AP in the central government schemes. PTI GDK ADB