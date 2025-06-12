Stunned and profoundly shocked: Mamata on plane crash near Ahmedabad airport

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed "profound shock" over the Air India plane crash in a locality near Ahmedabad airport.

The plane, with 242 passengers on board, was bound for London, police said.

"Stunned and profoundly shocked to know of the most tragic Air India plane crash at Ahmedabad today," Banerjee said in a post on X.

“It is a most sad news for all of us, even while we anxiously wait for survivors' details and pray for survival of all. The crash during take-off of the London-bound plane has shaken and saddened me to my core. While we do not know exact figures, media reports indicate that there were 242 passengers in the plane. I am praying to God at this moment,” she added.

The plane crashed soon after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport around 2 pm, police said.