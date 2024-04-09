Total solar eclipse

The moon fully covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Fort Worth, Texas, on April 8, 2024

Total solar eclipse

The moon is passing in front of the sun with the top of the the Washington Monument in silhouette during a solar eclipse on April 8, 2024

Total solar eclipse

The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas, on April 2024

Total solar eclipse

The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas, on April 2024

Total solar eclipse

The Statute of Liberty on top of the US Capitol stands as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Capitol Hill, Washington, on April 8, 2024

Total solar eclipse

The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Mazatlan, Mexico, on April 2024