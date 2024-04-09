Total solar eclipse
The moon fully covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Fort Worth, Texas, on April 8, 2024
The moon fully covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Fort Worth, Texas, on April 8, 2024
The moon is passing in front of the sun with the top of the the Washington Monument in silhouette during a solar eclipse on April 8, 2024
The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas, on April 2024
The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas, on April 2024
The Statute of Liberty on top of the US Capitol stands as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Capitol Hill, Washington, on April 8, 2024
The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Mazatlan, Mexico, on April 2024
{{ primary_category.name }}