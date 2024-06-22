Stunt for reel: Pune Police add charge of attempt to commit culpable homicide

Pune, June 21 (PTI) City police on Friday added section 308 of the IPC which pertains to `attempt to commit culpable homicide' against a man and a woman who performed a life-threatening stunt for creating a short video for social media.

In the `reel' or video which went viral on Thursday, the woman is seen hanging precariously, holding the man's hand, from the roof of a deserted building in Narhe area off Mumbai-Bengaluru highway.

The police took note of the video and registered a case against them under Indian Penal Code section 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others).

"An additional section, 308, has been invoked now," said an official of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station on Friday.

Both the accused are athletes, he said, adding that they were summoned to the police station and "served a notice with reprimand." Under section 308, a person can face imprisonment of up to three years.

Police on Friday also appealed to the people not to indulge in such perilous acts for the sake of fame. PTI SPK KRK