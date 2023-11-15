Stupendous performance: Cong chief Kharge hails India's win in World Cup semifinal

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday congratulated the Indian cricket team for its victory in the World Cup semifinal match and said every Indian is filled with joy and pride by its "stupendous performance".

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi said the country saw outstanding display of team work throughout the game.

"Many congratulations to #TeamIndia for entering the finals of the Cricket World Cup! We are now one step closer to the coveted trophy! "Every Indian is filled with utmost joy and immense pride by the stupendous performance of the entire team, especially Virat Kohli's brilliant record setting century and the 7-wicket haul of Mohammed Shami," Kharge said in a post on X.

"The nation looks forward to an exhilarating finals. All the very best," he said.

Gandhi said, "Well done, Team INDIA!" "Outstanding display of team work and skill throughout the game. Virat, congratulations on the incredible achievement. Bring it home boys," Gandhi said in a post on X.

Virat Kohli's world record 50th ODI hundred and a scintillating century by Shreyas Iyer followed by Mohammed Shami's demolition job in bowling powered India into the final of the Cricket World Cup with a 70-run victory over New Zealand in their last-four clash here on Wednesday. PTI SKC KVK KVK