Su-30MKI crash: Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar cremated with full military honours

Nagpur, Mar 7 (PTI) Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, who lost his life in a Sukhoi fighter jet crash, was cremated with full military honours in his hometown Nagpur on Saturday, said officials.

The mortal remains of the Indian Air Force officer were consigned to flames at Manewada Ghat in the presence of family, friends, relatives, defence personnel and dignitaries, a release issued by the district administration said.

Duragkar and Squadron Leader Anuj were killed when a Su-30 MKI fighter jet crashed in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, the IAF said on Friday. The jet was on a training sortie and disappeared from radar shortly after taking off from Jorhat airbase on Thursday.

The IAF pilot’s body was brought to New Delhi on Friday. After tributes were paid there, it was transported to the Air Force Station at Sonegaon in Nagpur. From there, it was taken to his residence in New Subedar Layout and handed over to the family on Saturday.

Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule paid tribute to Durgakar, saying his valour, dedication, and patriotism will forever inspire Nagpur and the entire nation.

Following military tradition, the final rites were performed with full military honours, including a ceremonial gun salute by jawans, the release said.

The 28-year-old IAF pilot had taken part in Operation Sindoor, which India launched to target terror bases in Pakistan following last year’s Pahalgam attack, his father Ravindra Duragkar had said on Friday. PTI CLS NR