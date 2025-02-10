SU-57, F35 fighter aircraft steal show during Aero India-2025 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) Russia's Sukhoi 57 and United States of America's Lockheed Martin F35 stole the show during the Aero India-2025 with their dazzling performance here on Monday.

In a first, the Aero India mega event witnessed the participation of two of the world's most advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft equipped with stealth capabilities.

The inaugural day of the five-day event witnessed the two advanced combat aircraft taking to the sky with huge roar and performing the jaw-dropping manoeuvres in the midair.

The Su-57 thrilled the audience with its stunning agility as it took off after a short run on the runway and turned swiftly in the air at ease requiring little space.

The F35 too required little time on the runway for a quick take off. Its agility was quite impressive.

"For the first time in history, Aero India 2025 will witness the participation of two of the world's most advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft -- the Russian Su-57 and the American F-35 Lightning II," the Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

It marks a "milestone in global defence collaboration" and technological advancement, offering aviation enthusiasts and defence experts an unparalleled prospect to witness these state-of-the-art warplanes, the ministry said.

Describing the Su-57 aircraft, it said, "Russia's premier stealth multi-role fighter" is designed for stellar air superiority and strike capabilities.

"Equipped with advanced avionics, supercruise capability, and stealth technology, it is making its debut at Aero India 2025. Visitors can expect high-speed aerial manoeuvres and tactical demonstrations that highlight the fighter's agility, stealth and firepower," the statement said.

On the F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft, the ministry said Lockheed Martin's "most widely-deployed fifth-generation fighter, integrates advanced stealth, unparalleled situational awareness and networked combat capabilities".

Its presence at Aero India 2025 will enable visitors to witness the flagship of US Air Force, the statement said.

The inclusion of both the Su-57 and F-35 highlights India's position as a "key hub" for international defence and aerospace collaboration, the ministry underlined. PTI GMS KH