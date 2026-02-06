Sub-adult tiger found dead in Tadoba forest

Chandrapur, Feb 6 (PTI) A sub-adult tiger was found dead in the buffer zone of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Friday, officials said.

The carcass was found in the Shivni forest range, they said.

On being alerted, a team of forest officials reached the spot. In the preliminary investigation, it was found that the tiger died as a result of a territorial fight with another big cat, the officials said.

Injuries were found on the neck of the deceased animal and the hindquarters appeared to have been eaten. As a result, it could not be confirmed whether the tiger was male or female, a release said.

A post-mortem was conducted, and the carcass was cremated as per the laid-down procedures. Samples were collected for further examination, it said.