Sub-collector arrested in Odisha in corruption case

Bhubaneswar, Nov 19 (PTI) A sub-collector was arrested in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Tuesday after disproportionate assets were allegedly found in his possession, officials said.

Among the assets found were three multi-storeyed buildings and 14 plots in Bhubaneswar, deposits over Rs 34.57 lakh, Rs 1.48 lakh in cash, and gold weighting 366 gram, they said.

The sub-collector could not explain satisfactorily the sources of funds for acquiring the properties, they added.

Thereafter, the vigilance department registered a corruption case and arrested him, officials said. PTI BBM BBM SOM