Sub-collector, engineer arrested in Odisha in corruption case

Bhubaneswar, Nov 19 (PTI) A sub-collector and an engineer were arrested in Odisha on Tuesday after disproportionate assets were allegedly found in their possession, officials said.

The two are Narayan Chandra Nayak, sub-collector, Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal district and Subash Chandra Panda, deputy general manager (civil), Odisha State Police Housing Welfare Corporation, Berhampur division, the vigilance department said in a statement.

Among the assets found from the sub-collector were three multi-storeyed buildings and 14 plots in Bhubaneswar, deposits over Rs 34.57 lakh, Rs 1.48 lakh in cash, and gold weighing 366 gm, it said.

Similarly, multi-storeyed buildings in Bhubaneswar, payment of Rs 66 lakh for purchase of one flat in Bhubaneswar, gold 870 gm, five high-value plots, deposits over Rs1.84 crore, cash Rs 13.47 lakhs, etc, were found from the possession of Panda, the vigilance said.

Both government officials could not explain satisfactorily the sources of funds for acquiring the properties, they added.

The vigilance department registered separate corruption cases and arrested them, officials said. PTI BBM SOM BBM RG