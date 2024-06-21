Sub divisional magistrate, 3 others held for bribery in Chhattisgarh's Surguja

Ambikapur, Jun 21 (PTI) Four persons, including a sub divisional magistrate, were arrested by the Chhattisgarh Anti Corruption Bureau on Friday for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe in Surguja district, an official said.

He identified the accused as SDM Bhagi Rathi Khande, home guard Kavinath Singh, clerk Dharampal and peon Abir Ram.

"They are posted in the SDM office in Udaipur tehsil in Surguja. Khande sought Rs 55,000 from the complainant for passing an order to correct the revenue records of a piece of land in favour of him and his family members in Jajga village. The complainant's uncle had also claimed the land," he said.

"Khande was held in a trap laid by the ACB. He told the complainant to give the bribe amount to his clerk, who in turn asked the peon to take it. The peon told the complainant to hand over the money to the home guard. All four were held under Prevention of Corruption Act," the official added. PTI COR BNM