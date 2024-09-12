Sub-inspector among four policemen injured in attack by sand mafia in Bihar's Jamui

Jamui: At least four policemen, including a sub-inspector, were injured in an attack by miscreants involved in illegal sand mining in Bihar's Jamui district on Thursday, police said.

The injured sub-inspector, Pankaj Kumar, is posted at Gidhaur police station. The names of the three injured constables have not been disclosed. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, police added.

According to an official statement, the incident took place when a police team led by Kumar went to check illegal sand mining activities in Guguldih area.

"The team was attacked by those involved in illegal mining and local villagers, resulting in injuries to Kumar and the three constables. Additional forces were called in and the situation was brought under control," it added.

The injured policemen were taken to a nearby government hospital, where their condition is reported to be stable. Investigation is ongoing, and a manhunt has been launched for the remaining suspects, police said.

Police and mining officials frequently face violence from those involved in illegal sand mining and transportation in the state.

On June 9, 2024, a constable was mowed down by a tractor illegally transporting sand in Aurangabad district. The deceased, identified as Deepak Kumar (29), was on duty to check illegal sand mining when the incident took place at Musepur Khaira village within Daudnagar police station limits.

In November 2023, police sub-inspector Prabhat Ranjan was run over by a tractor carrying illegally mined sand in Jamui district. Two persons, including a home guard, were injured in the incident.