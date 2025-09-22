Sub-Inspector caught red-handed while accepting bribe in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) A sub-inspector of Delhi Police has been caught red-handed by the vigilance unit while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 to weaken cases against two accused, an official said on Monday.

The action followed a complaint filed by Tanya Sachdeva (22), a resident of Azadpur, whose husband Harjeet Singh is facing multiple snatching cases.

She alleged that the investigating officer, Sub-Inspector (SI) Lalit posted at the Wazirabad police station, initially demanded Rs 50,000 to dilute proceedings against her husband and another accused, Wasim Sheikh, police said in a statement.

On September 20, the complainant met the SI at the police station, where the bribe amount was negotiated down to Rs 15,000. She also submitted audio recordings of the conversation as evidence, a senior police officer said.

On Sunday evening, the complainant and her brother reached the third floor of the police station and handed over the first installment, which Lalit allegedly accepted. A vigilance team present at the spot immediately intervened, the officer said.

Sensing the raid, the SI tried to conceal the money but was apprehended.

An FIR has been being registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Vigilance police station, he said. PTI SSJ ANM SSJ ANM RUK RUK