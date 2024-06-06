Sub-inspector, constable held for bribery in Latur

Latur, Jun 6 (PTI) A sub-inspector and constable were held on Thursday for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in Latur, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

A complaint had been filed against a man and his father in connection with felling of a tree in a common area of a plot, and Sub Inspector Dilip More (33) and constable Pandurang Dadge of Chakur police station sought a bribe in order to not arrest them, the official said.

"During a trap laid by the ACB, Dadge accepted Rs 20,000 as bribe and More was held following further probe. They have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act," he said. PTI COR BNM