Sub-inspector demands Rs 2 crore bribe, caught accepting Rs 45 lakh from lawyer

Pune, Nov 3 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a police sub-inspector here for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2 crore and accepting Rs 45.5 lakh as an instalment from a lawyer of an accused in an economic offence case, officials said on Monday.

A case had been registered against the lawyer's client and his father under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for cheating and criminal breach of trust. The client's father is currently in judicial custody, they said.

Sub-Inspector Pramod Chintamani, from the Economic Offences Wing of the Pimpri Chinchwad police here, who was investigating the case, allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh initially from the lawyer of the accused to file a favourable response on the latter's bail application, an ACB official said.

"Meanwhile, the lawyer approached the ACB and filed a complaint. In the next round of discussion, the sub-inspector increased the demand to Rs 2 crore, claiming that Rs 1 crore will go to a senior police inspector in the department. It was decided that the lawyer would give the amount in instalments, with the first instalment of Rs 50 lakh on November 2," he said.

A trap was laid and the sub-inspector was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 45.5 lakh from the lawyer near a temple in Pune city on Sunday, the official said.

"Chintamani has been arrested under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe is on," he added. PTI SPK GK