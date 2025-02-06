Sub-inspector dies by suicide in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 6 (PTI) A sub-inspector of police died by suicide at his residence in Mulugu district, Telangana, police said on Thursday.

The 38-year-old, serving as an SI in the Telangana Special Police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, hung himself from the ceiling fan in a room of his house in Pasra, after midnight on Wednesday, they said.

Family disputes are suspected to be the reason behind his decision to end his life, a police official said, based on a preliminary investigation.

A case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the SI's father, and further investigation is underway. PTI VVK SSK VVK SSK ADB