Sub-inspector fails to properly serve warrant, court seeks DCP's action

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Noting that a sub-inspector of Delhi Police failed to properly serve a non-bailable warrant to a witness of a case, a court here directed the concerned deputy commissioner of police to take action on the matter.

Principal District and Sessions Judge (Central) Sanjay Garg on Wednesday was examining the prosecution witnesses in a case registered by the Hauz Qazi police station.

During the proceedings, the court said the non-bailable warrant (NBW) and the warrant of attachment issued to a prosecution witness (PW), Rashid, were returned as he was not found residing at his given address.

Sub-inspector (SI) Kailash, who was the designated process server, made no effort to properly execute the process, the court said.

A process server is responsible for delivering court documents to the individuals involved in legal proceedings. Their role is to ensure that the right person receives the documents and is informed of their legal duties.

This procedure, known as the "service of process," is essential to ensure that all parties are properly notified of legal actions being taken.

"It is relevant to mention here that earlier bailable warrants for October 29, 2024, were executed at the same address of the witness. The witnesses are the eyes and ears of justice, and in this case, since Rashid was not appearing, it was with great reluctance that his NBW was issued," the judge said.

Station house officers (SHOs), the court said, play an important role in executing a process issued by the court or in calling witnesses before it.

"But it appears from the circumstances that the process issued for today was casually executed," Garg said.

At the designated time, however, the witness appeared before the court, which then recorded his statement about how he found out about Wednesday's summons.

The court said, "The statement of PW Rashid clearly shows that no effort was made by process server sub-inspector (SI) Kailash to properly execute the process.

"It is a very serious matter. A copy of this order as well as the statement of PW Rashid recorded today be sent to the DCP concerned with directions to take necessary action and file the report on or before the next date of hearing (on February 11)," it said. PTI MNR MNR SKY SKY