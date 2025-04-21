Sub-Inspector found hanging in house in Bihar's Jehanabad

Jehanabad (Bihar), Apr 21 (PTI) A sub-inspector of police was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his house in Bihar’s Jehanabad district on Monday, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Parmeshwar Paswan, a native of Supaul district. He was posted as SI at Vanavar Police Station.

“Paswan was taken to the nearest hospital where he was declared dead. Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide… the exact cause of the incident is not known. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination,” Sanjeev Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Jehanabad, told reporters.

A detailed investigation is underway, he added.