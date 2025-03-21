Sub-inspector held for rape attempt on female colleague in UP's Mathura

Mathura (UP), Mar 21 (PTI) A sub-inspector posted at Magorra police station in this district has been arrested and jailed after being accused of attempting to rape a woman sub-inspector posted at the same police station, officials said on Friday.

The sub-inspector named Mohit Rana was arrested following a complaint filed by his female colleague, alleging that he entered her room in an intoxicated state on Wednesday night and attempted to rape her, they said.

The woman in her complaint to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey said that Rana had previously attempted to show her obscene videos and images on his mobile phone, ignoring her refusals.

Pandey directed Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural, Triguna Bisen, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Alok Singh to investigate the allegations.

During questioning, Rana attempted to flee and destroy the evidence by discarding his smart watch and mobile phone, which allegedly contained pornographic material.

"When the accused Mohit Rana was called to the police station for questioning, he tried to escape. He also tried to destroy the pornographic films and photos etc. by throwing away his smart watch and mobile phone," said Bisen.

"Following the investigation, which confirmed the woman's allegations, Rana was arrested and presented in the court on Thursday where he was remanded to judicial custody," he added.

The officer said Rana, a resident of Bulandshahr, was posted at Magorra police station for the last seven months.

Police are currently searching for his mobile phone, which is believed to contain further incriminating evidence.