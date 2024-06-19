Sub Inspector held for 'raping' woman head constable at gunpoint in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jun 19 (PTI) A Sub Inspector of police was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a woman head constable at gunpoint in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district in Telangana, police said.

The SI working at Kaleswaram police station in the district was accused by the woman, who is also working in the same police station, of committing sexual assault on her on June 15 in a guest room of an irrigation project, they said.

In a complaint, the woman alleged that the SI threatened her using his revolver and raped her and she was further threatened with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone.

"That is her allegation (that the SI raped her at gunpoint) in the complaint. We will find out the facts," a police official said.

The woman further said that she was stalked multiple times by the SI.

Based on the complaint, the SI was booked under relevant sections of the IPC, the official added. Further probe was on.