Sub-inspector killed in road accident in Uttarakhand

New Tehri (Ukd), Mar 23 (PTI) A sub-inspector of Uttarakhand Police died after his car fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge on the Rishikesh-Gangotri national highway here on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place near Bagaddhar.

Sub-Inspector Arvind Dangwal (45), a resident of Anjanisain in Tehri, was going from Chamba to Rishikesh when his car suddenly went out of control and fell into the gorge, Agrakhal police post in-charge Aamir Khan said.

After receiving information about the incident around 12.45 pm, police and administration officials reached the spot. Dangwal, who was posted at LIU Special Branch in Dehradun, was alone in the car. He was returning from Anjanisain at the time of the incident, Khan said.