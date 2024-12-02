Sub-Inspector shoots himself dead in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 2 (PTI) A sub-inspector (SI) of police allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Mulugu district in Telangana on Monday morning, police said.

The SI working at the Wazedu Police Station, was found dead in a pool of blood on a bed in a room at a resort in Eturnagaram mandal, they said.

Based on preliminary investigation, a police official said the SI is suspected to have ended his life due to personal reasons.

A case was registered and further investigation is on, police added. PTI VVK KH