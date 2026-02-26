Sub-inspector, six constables suspended over self-immolation bid at Bareilly police station

Bareilly (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) A sub-inspector and six constables have been suspended here over alleged negligence, dereliction of duty and prolonged absence from work after a self-immolation attempt at a police station, officials said on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said an inquiry conducted by SP City Manush Pareek found that the victim, a delivery executive identified as Akshay Kumar, had visited the Baradari police station three times on Tuesday but was not heard properly.

"The inquiry revealed that the sub-inspector posted at the public grievance help desk, Surendra Sharma, did not properly listen to the complainant on any of the three occasions, which led to the incident," Arya said.

Sharma has been served a suspension order, the SSP said, adding that two FIRs have been registered at the police station in connection with the incident.

On Tuesday around 10.30 pm, the 32-year-old delivery executive allegedly poured petrol and set himself ablaze at the police station. He was admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

The victim, identified as Akshay Kashyap, is a resident of Fatehganj Paschimi Nagar Panchayat and lives in a rented accommodation behind Kotwali in Bareilly, police said.

Apart from the sub-inspector, six constables have also been suspended on various charges, including negligence and absence from duty.

According to the SSP, one of them was often found absent from duty to prepare for competitive examinations. His selection has been cancelled and a notice issued to him.

Head constable Ravindra Singh, posted at Fatehganj Purvi police station, was suspended on allegations of habitual drinking and misconduct with colleagues. He was recently assigned duty at an examination strong room, where he allegedly consumed alcohol and misbehaved with a watchman.

Constable Krishna Gopal, posted at Kotwali, proceeded on leave on November 25, 2025, and failed to resume duty on December 9 as scheduled, leading to his suspension.

Similarly, constables Keshav Kumar and Prashant Kumar, posted at the SSP office single-window desk, did not return after completing their sanctioned leave and have been suspended.

Head constable Surjeet, who was assigned to the security fleet of Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar on November 22, 2025, failed to report for duty and has remained absent since then.

Sanjeev Kumar, who was assigned duty for prisoner production in a sessions court on December 9, 2025, also did not report and has been suspended.

The SSP said departmental inquiries have been initiated against all the suspended personnel.