Sub Inspector Suman Kumari becomes BSF's first woman sniper

Indore, Mar 4 (PTI) Sub Inspector Suman Kumari hailing from Himachal Pradesh became the Border Security Force's first woman sniper after completing an 8-week course at its Indore-based Central School of Armament and Warfare Skills (CSWT), an official said on Monday.

"BSF is truly becoming an inclusive Force where #ladies are taking rapid strides everywhere. In a step in this direction, after rigorous training, #BSF has got the First #Mahila Sniper, " the CSWT wrote on social media platform X.

"Suman (28) hails from Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh and had joined BSF three years ago. She expressed a desire to undergo sniper training. She was among 57 personnel who received eight weeks of training at CSWT," the official said.

She completed the rigorous course with the grade of 'Instructor', which means she was now qualified to provide sniper training to other personnel, the official added.

According to officials, Suman, whose father is an electrician and mother is a homemaker, had undertaken unarmed combat training earlier.

The BSF feat comes just days ahead of International Women's Day, which is celebrated on March 8.