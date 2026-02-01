Sub-inspector suspended for slapping man during altercation in Patna

Patna, Feb 1 (PTI) A sub-inspector was suspended on Sunday after a purported video showing her slapping a person during an altercation between two groups over a property dispute in Patna’s Bihta locality went viral on social media, officials said.

The sub-inspector was posted at Bihta police station.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh, "The incident took place recently when the SI had gone to attend a call pertaining to some land dispute at Bihta. A heated argument was going on between two parties when she intervened and slapped a person. The incident went viral on social media. We examined the video and found it to be true".

PTI, however, could not independently verify the video.

An inquiry was ordered and conduct of the police officer was found inappropriate and against police training manual, the SP said.

"She has been suspended with immediate effect and departmental proceedings have been started against her", he said. PTI PKD MNB