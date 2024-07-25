Sub-registrar in ACB net for 'taking' Rs 80,000 bribe in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jul 25 (PTI) A woman sub-registrar in Warangal district of Telangana was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 80,000 bribe.

The sub-registrar in Parkal of Warangal district "demanded and accepted" the bribe amount of Rs 80,000 through a private document writer from a complainant for doing an official favour, a release from ACB said here.

The official favour was to process the work of registration of gift deeds and sale deeds pertaining to the complainant and his brother, it said.

The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the document writer. The case is under investigation. PTI VVK VVK ANE