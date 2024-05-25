Sub-registrar, three others booked for land fraud in Nagpur

Nagpur, May 25 (PTI) A case has been registered against four persons, including a sub-registrar, for the alleged unlawful sale of land worth Rs 1.23 crore in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Nagpur police has arrested one Mohammad Rafiq Shaikh Abdullah and booked Kamptee sub-registrar A R Bhiwgade, Iqbal Rasheed Diwan and Leeladhar Gyaneshwar Mendhekar in a case registered under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

The complainant, who owned six acres of land, had given power of attorney to Mohammad Rafiq for two acres. However, the cost of the land was not specified in the power of attorney, he said.

In collusion with Diwan and Mendhekar, Mohammad Rafiq allegedly manipulated the power of attorney, substituted the designated land with an adjacent two-acre plot, and forged documents to execute the sale deed, the official said.

Despite being aware of the forgery, the sub-registrar registered the sale deed, and the accused cheated the complainant by transferring Rs 25 lakh to his account and selling the land valued at Rs 1.23 crore, he said. PTI COR ARU