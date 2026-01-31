Srinagar (PTI): The night temperature settled below the freezing point across Kashmir, but rose in most areas, officials said, as Saturday marks the beginning of 'Chillai Khurd' and end of the harshest winter period.

The meteorological department, however, has forecast light to moderate rain or snow, especially in the higher reaches, they said.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar city settled at minus 0.1 degrees Celsius on Friday night, down from the previous night's 1.3 degrees Celsius. This was 0.5 degrees above the seasonal normal.

While the temperature data for several places, including Sonamarg in Ganderbal district, was not available, the ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 6.5 degrees Celsius -- up from the previous night's minus 10.6 degrees.

Officials said Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, up from minus 5.3 degrees Celsius the previous night.

In Qazigund, the minimum temperature settled at minus 2.2 degrees, up from minus 0.3 degrees, while Kokernag and Kupwara recorded lows of minus 3.0 degrees and minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

A 20-day 'Chillai Khurd' (small cold) began on Saturday, after the culmination of the 40-day harshest winter period, 'Chillai-Kalan'. Chillai Khurd will be followed by the 10-day 'Chillai Bachha' (baby cold). The meteorological department has said the weather will remain cloudy, and there is a possibility of light to moderate rain or snow, especially in the higher reaches, with thunder or gusty winds at many places on Saturday and Sunday.

Light rain, with snow in the higher reaches, is possible at scattered to many places on February 2-3, officials said.