Subarnarekha, Kharkai rivers flowing above danger level in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum

Jamshedpur(Jharkhand), Jul 26 (PTI) The East Singhbhum district administration has sounded an alert as the Subarnarekha and Kharkai rivers were flowing above the danger mark due to incessant rain in the last two days, officials said on Saturday.

Both the rivers were flowing above the danger level and people living in low-lying areas have been asked not to venture near the river banks, an official statement said.

The Subarnarekha river was flowing at 123.36 metre while the danger level is 121.50 metre at Mango bridge, the water level of Kharkai river at the Adityapur bridge site is 134.90 metre while the danger level is 129 metre, the statement said.

East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi directed all officials to remain on alert mode to meet any eventuality.

Satyarthi, in a statement, said rescue operation was going on war footing after reports of waterlogging poured in from catchment areas, including Bagbeda in Jamshedpur, and the NDRF team have been pressed into service.

He said NDRF was shifting affected families with the help of local residents.

The president of Bagbeda Mahanagar Vikas Samity, Subodh Jha, said around 159 houses in the catchment area of various localities of Bagbeda under Bagbeda police station were inundated.

In neighbouring Seraikela Kharsawan district, officials were asked to stay alert in view of the rising water level of rivers.

Deputy Commissioner Nitish Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat visited the areas affected by rain to take stock of the situation.

Singh said the water level in all water bodies was continuously increasing owing to incessant rains and directed officials to provide relief to affected families. PTI BS RG