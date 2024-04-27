Subedar dies of electrocution in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Apr 27 (PTI) A subedar in the Indian Army died of alleged electrocution at his home in Annapurnanagar village under Gosaiganj police station area of the district, police on Saturday said.

Pradeep Pandey (41), a resident of Annapurnanagar village, was posted in Meerut and had come home four days ago on leave.

He suffered electric shock while plugging the inverter on Friday evening and got seriously burnt, police said.

The family members hurriedly took Pandey to Sultanpur Medical College, where the doctors declared him dead.

Police Station in-charge Dheeraj Kumar said that legal action is being taken in the matter. PTI COR SAB AS AS