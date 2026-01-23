Subhas Chandra Bose propagated 'nation first' sentiment during freedom movement: UP CM

Lucknow, Jan 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday claimed that the 'nation-first' sentiment was propagated in the country by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose during the freedom movement, and his Azad Hind Fauj was a reflection of that thought process.

The Union government is celebrating "Parakram Diwas" from January 23-25 to mark the 129th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter.

Speaking at an event here after a mock drill organised by the Civil Defence Organisation, Adityanath said, "The sentiment of 'Nation First' was given to the country by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose during the freedom movement." "In line with that sentiment, he formed the Azad Hind Fauj for India's independence. He formed the Rani Laxmibai Brigade and made the country aware of women's power at that time itself," he said.

Every Indian is grateful to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for his contribution towards India's Independence and honours him as a national hero, the chief minister said.

Speaking about the mock drill, Adityanath termed it an important step towards preparing the state for every kind of situation.

"Be it wartime or peacetime, disaster or sudden accident, society has undisputedly accepted the role of the Civil Defence Organisation as the first responder in every situation.

"Keeping this in mind, the Civil Defence Organisation has been formed in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

The recruitment process of 'Aapdaa Mitra' is being advanced through SDRF. Adityanath said that those who work as 'Aapdaa Mitras' will be given priority in Home Guard recruitment in Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister said that in case a flood-like situation arises, the Civil Defence Organisation comes forward to help the administration before the arrival of the NDRF and SDRF.

"This should be made a part of regular practice," he remarked, and added that it is not enough to be prepared only when a crisis strikes. "We will have to be prepared always."