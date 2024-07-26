Subhashchandra Soni appointed as chief information commissioner of Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Jul 26 (PTI) Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Friday appointed Dr Subhashchandra Soni as the new Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) of the state.

The governor also appointed three new Information Commissioners, filling up vacancies in the Gujarat Information Commission.

As per a notification issued by the General Information Department, Soni, whose term as Information Commissioner ended in September 2023, will now hold the post of state CIC.

Soni, who had served as an additional secretary in the Gujarat government and holds a PhD, will replace present CIC Amrut Patel. Patel's term would end on July 29.

The three new Information Commissioners are Manoj Patel, Nikhil Bhatt and Subramaniam R Iyer, all retired government officials.

Bhatt had served as a joint secretary in the state home department for a considerable period before retiring recently.