Submit status report on probe against Kailash Vijayvargiya, others: SC to West Bengal

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to submit a report on the status of investigation against BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya, Arjun Singh and others in criminal cases lodged against them in the state.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan noted that the appeals were filed in 2020 and directed the state to file a comprehensive affidavit within a month and inform it about the stage of probe in the matter.

The top court also extended their interim protection till July 23, the next date of hearing.

"You want investigation to be transferred to CBI. Are you sure CBI will carry out a fair investigation?" the bench asked.

The petitions sought the transfer of investigation in FIRs registered at multiple police stations in West Bengal.

"The petitions are of year 2020. This court had earlier only protected the petitioners for coercive action but no stay was granted. Therefore, we direct the state of West Bengal to file a comprehensive affidavit stating out stages of investigation in each case," the bench said.

Vijayvargiya, Arjun Singh, Sourav Singh, Pawan Kumar Singh had claimed being framed to prevent them from entering the state ahead of assembly elections in 2021.

TMC leader Mukul Roy, who was in BJP at that time, is also a petitioner in the case.

Arjun Singh pointed out there were 64 criminal cases lodged against him in 2019 relating to petty offences of breaking public order and causing injury.

Pawan Singh, son of Arjun Singh, said he was a sitting MLA and nine cases were lodged against him after he deserted the TMC. PTI PKS PKS AMK AMK