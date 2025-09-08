Submit Wainganga-Nalganaga river linking DPR by Oct 15: Fadnavis to officials

Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed officials to submit the detailed project report (DPR) of Wainganga-Nalganaga river linking project to the state government by October 15.

The project, expected to address water scarcity in Vidarbha and Marathwada and provide assured irrigation, will also be placed before the Centre for financial support, the CM said.

"The state will seek at least 25 per cent funding from the Union government while also providing resources of its own," Fadnavis informed.

Fadnavis, who chaired a review meeting of the project, asked the water resources department to complete the first phase expeditiously after securing environmental clearance, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

He also said survey work between Gosikhurd and Lower Wardha has been completed on time. PTI MR BNM