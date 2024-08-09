Submitted 4 privilege motion notices, including 2 against PM, let's see what happens: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) As Parliament adjourned sine die, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday pointed out that he has submitted four notices for moving privilege motion against the BJP leaders, including two against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said "let's see what happens".

"Today 82 years ago, Mahatma Gandhi had given the 'Karo ya Maro' call to the nation," he recalled.

"In this session of the Rajya Sabha, I gave 4 notices on question of privilege against -- The (non-biological) PM for his mischievous remarks in the Lok Sabha against the former Vice President Dr Hamid Ansari. The (non-biological) PM for posting on X the expunged remarks of his colleague Anurag Thakur in the Lok Sabha," Ramesh said in a post on X.

The Congress leader said that he also gave notice for moving privilege motion against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for "misleading" the Rajya Sabha on early warning alerts to the Kerala government on the Wayanad landslide disaster.

Ramesh also submitted a notice to initiate privilege proceedings in the Rajya Sabha against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for "misleading" the House over the issue of alleged dropping of the Preamble to the Constitution from certain NCERT textbooks.

"In addition, my colleagues Randeep Surjewala and Digvijaya Singh have issued a notice on a question of privilege against the Agriculture Minister for making false claims in the Rajya Sabha while replying to the debate on the working of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare," he said.

"Let’s see what happens," Ramesh added. PTI ASK AS AS