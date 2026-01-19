Submitted report to airline, police over 'assault' on passenger by pilot at Delhi airport: CISF

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The CISF on Monday said it had submitted a report over the "misconduct" by an off-duty Air India Express pilot who allegedly thrashed a passenger at the Delhi airport in December last year. "We reported the matter to the local police as soon as the incident was brought to our notice. We also submitted a report on the misconduct to the airline. Action has been taken by the airline and police." CISF Director General (DG) Praveer Ranjan told reporters here.

He emphasised that the force does not "ignore" such incidents and had performed its duty. The accused pilot was arrested by the police and later released on bail. The airline had said the pilot was removed from official duties, pending an internal investigation.

Passenger Ankit Dewan had alleged that he was physically assaulted by Air India Express pilot Virender Sejwal near the security area of Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport on December 19. He claimed the assault caused him to bleed and traumatised his seven-year-old daughter who witnessed the encounter.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is in charge of security at civil airports across the country with more than 70 airports under its security cover currently. PTI NES ARB ARB