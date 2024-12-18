Subordinate legislation panel of RS examines rules on stubble burning

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Amid heightened concerns over air quality in the national capital, the Subordinate Legislation Committee of Rajya Sabha on Wednesday met officials from different ministries to examine the rules on stubble burning.

According to a source, the panel headed by Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora heard the views of officials from the ministries of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Power, New and Renewable Energy, and Petroleum and Natural Gas to examine the rules around stubble-burning.

The panel examined the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (Imposition, Collection and Utilization of Environmental Compensation for Stubble Burning) Rules, 2023.

The source said the MPs were looking at how to make rules more effective to stop stubble burning.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) issued the Rules on April 28, 2023.

The Commission imposes and collects environmental compensation on farmers liable for burning stubble at the prescribed rates in the form of challan.

As per the Rajya Sabha website, the Committee on Subordinate Legislation scrutinises and report to Rajya Sabha whether the powers to make rules, regulations, bye-laws, scheme or other statutory instruments conferred by the Constitution or delegated by Parliament are being properly exercised within such conferment or delegation, as the case may be.

The Committee examines such rule, regulation, bye-law, scheme or other statutory instrument framed in pursuance of the Constitution or the legislative functions delegated by Parliament to a subordinate authority, irrespective of the fact whether it is required to be laid before the House or not.

In its last meeting held on December 3, the panel had heard the Secretary, Environment, Forest & Climate Change on the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas. PTI AO AO TIR TIR