Subramania Bharathi is very essence of Tamil, says DMK MP Kanimozhi

Chennai, Dec 11 (PTI) Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi is the symbol of Tamil, said DMK MP Kanimozhi on Thursday.

She paid tributes to the beloved Tamil poet on his 143rd birth anniversary.

"(He) has dissolved into our emotions and remains ever-present in the realm of our intellect," the DMK leader wrote on her official 'X' account.

The revolutionary Tamil poet and freedom fighter was born on December 11, 1882 in Ettayapuram.

"On the birth anniversary today of this people’s poet, who sang of women’s liberation and the annihilation of caste and who burns as an unfading light of thought in modern Tamil minds, let us resolve to build an egalitarian society," Kanimozhi said.

Bharathi became a leading voice of the Indian nationalist movement through powerful Tamil poems and essays that promoted independence, equality, women’s rights, and the abolition of caste discrimination.

To honour his birth anniversary, the Government of India is organising "Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav", a national festival celebrating Indian languages, every year from 2023.

According to a circular issued by the Union Ministry of Education, this year, schools across the country are observing a week‑long programme from December 4. The Utsav culminates on Thursday.

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and allied bodies have been posting about "#BhashaUtsav2025" on various social media platforms through the week as well.