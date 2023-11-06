Subramanian Swamy equates Israel-Hamas war with exodus of Hindus from Kashmir

New Delhi: In a bizarre turn of events, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday compared the Israel-Hamas war with the forced exodus of Hindus from Kashmir.

In a post on X, Swamy wrote, “In Kashmir the Islamic terrorists kill innocent Hindus and Sikh civilians. This is justified as necessary religious cleansing for “liberating” Kashmir from Hindus. There was huge exodus of Hindus. Now Israel is bombing Hamas hiding in hospitals and refugee camps, killing innocent (sic).”

Considering Hindus did not do something like Hamas did on October 7 with Israeli citizens, Swamy’s post received sharp reactions from his followers as they were in complete disbelief.

Many followers expressed doubts about Swamy’s account being hacked.

Is your account hacked? — Jatin Chad (@JatinChad) November 6, 2023